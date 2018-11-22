Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its live-action retelling of The Lion King.

Chief Executive Bob Iger offered an advance look at this stunningly realistic CG tale during the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit, describing the computer-generated process director Jon Favreau is employing to update the 1994 animated classic.

The executive said the forthcoming movie, due out in the summer of 2019, is “breathtaking.”

But don’t take Iger’s word for it. Judge for yourself.

The film has a stellar voice cast, with Donald Glover as Simba; Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar; and James Earl Jones, who will reprise his voice role as Mufasa from the animated film and series.

The cast also includes Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Eric Andre as Azizi, Florence Kasuma as Shenzi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari. Rounding out the cast are JD McCrary as Young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala.