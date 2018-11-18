Composer John Williams will lend a touch of canon to the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge at Disney theme parks, providing an original score for the attractions, it was announced today at a Disney-sponsored event in Orlando.

Also revealed: teaser clips on the two new attractions from Galaxy’s Edge.

The Galaxy’s Edge attractions, highlighting the alien world of Batuu and under construction at Disneyland in Anaheim and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, are scheduled to open next year.

The Black Spire village is envisioned as a remote trading outpost. The featured attractions include the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which allows guests to take control of the fabled ship on a customized secret mission; and a space battle called Rise of the Resistance, which takes place aboard a First Order starship fighting the Resistance.

Earlier this year, Disney released flyover video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. It ends with an animated shot at how the park will look upon completion.

The Williams music in the video showcases the overall theme song for Galaxy’s Edge, recently recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at the fabled Abbey Road Studios and conducted by Williams’ longtime associate, William Ross.

Williams is expected to provide more music for the attractions, and he’s also working on the score for J.J. Abrams’s Episode IX, set for release next year.

The Williams news was released today at the fan gathering Destination D in Orlando, along with video previews of the Star Wars attractions from Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products.

Here are the videos on the new attractions:



