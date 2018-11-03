Disney has three holiday specials on tap via its various media outlets, and the corporate synergy will be flowing.

Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Lines are settings for the shows, and during the specials, viewers will also get exclusive looks at upcoming attractions and experiences coming to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

The holiday parade kicks off on Friday, Nov. 23 with Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party. The show bows in the DisneyNOW app before it airs on Sat. Dec. 1 from 8:00-8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

The party continues on Thursday, Nov. 29 from 9-11 PM ET/PT on ABC TV with The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

Finally, as part of Disney|ABC Television’s company-wide programming event 25 Days of Christmas, the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs Christmas morning, Tuesday, Dec. 25 from 10 AM to 12 noon EST, and 9 AM-11 A>M CST/MST/PST. Air times vary, check local listings.

All of the holiday specials will feature musical performances by some of the world’s most popular recording artists, beloved Disney character appearances, and celebrations at Disney Parks around the world.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration features singer, songwriter and Dancing with the Stars: Juniors host Jordan Fisher and Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Music from Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Brett Eldredge, Andrea Bocelli, Becky G, Aloe Blacc, Maddie Poppe, and Why Don’t We will be featured.

The Disney Parks show will be hosted by Jordan Fisher, Ruby Rose Turner and Dakota Lotus, with music and appearances by Booboo Stewart, Kylee Russell, Sadie Stanley, and Sean Giambrone. Music from Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Asher Angel and Meg Donnelly is on tap.

On Christmas Day, the Magical Christmas Day parade will be hosted by Jordan Fisher, Sarah Hyland and Jesse Palmer, with special correspondents Trevor Jackson and Cierra Ramirez. Music will again be provided by Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Jordan Fisher, Aloe Blacc, Oliva Holt, Maddie Poppe, DCappella and Why Don’t We.