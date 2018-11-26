It doesn’t take a ticket for Disneyland’s Alice In Wonderland ride to know that the House of Mouse would be uncharacteristically crazy to allow new competition to its lucrative theme parks to come into existence – as Genting Malaysia Berhad claim that they learned the very hard way earlier this year.

A $1.75 billion and counting lawsuit filed today in federal court in California accuses the Walt Disney Company and 21st Century Fox of “improperly” pulling the plug on a long planned “first-class, worldclass” and under construction “Fox World” theme park on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

“Defendant Disney benefited from FEG, TCFFC, and/or FoxNext’s improper termination of the Agreement by suppressing competition against Disney’s existing theme parks,” says GENM’s jury seeking breach of contract and more complaint (read it here) that details how Fox has killed the deal by demanding the park open in an impossible to meet deadline of 30 days.

Citing the recent multi-billion dollar purchase of most of the Fox assets from Rupert Murdoch and family by the Bob Iger run Disney, the paperwork filed by the LA office of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, President Donald Trump’s long time personal lawyers, declares they were kneecapped after doing everything asked of them by Fox since inking the licensing deal back in 2013.

“On information and belief, Fox’s soon-to-be owner Disney was now calling the shots, and its objective was no longer renegotiation of the MOA (Memorandum of Agreement), but termination,” the suit alleges. “Permitting the ‘Fox’ brand to attach to a theme park over which FOX would have no control for what could amount to decades would have created business complications that Disney and 21CF preferred to avoid,” it adds of what would have been the first such Fox theme park, with Ice Age and Planet of the Apes rides and the like. “Thus, on information and belief, Disney and 21CF, with knowledge of the Agreement, improperly directed FEG to terminate the Agreement.”

And let’s be clear, with Disneyland, Disney World in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disney Resort, the media giant’s parts and resorts are a very very big part of the Burbank-based business. Last fiscal year, as my esteemed colleague Dawn Chmielewski informed me, Disney’s theme park business globally brought in $20.3 billion in revenue (the second-largest revenue generator for the company, behind television); and reporting an operating income of $4.5 billion (about one-quarter of the company’s operating incomet).

“Unlike Fox, which was perfectly happy to have the Park situated a stone’s throw from the casinos of Resorts World Genting so long as it could continue to extract financial concessions from GENM, Disney wanted no association with a gaming company like GENM due to Disney’s ‘family-friendly’ brand strategy, as evidenced by its well-documented history of lobbying against the opening of gaming facilities near its parks,” the 29-page legal action states. “Accordingly, FEG issued a ‘notice of default’ purporting to start the process of terminating the parties’ Agreement,” the suit motes. “If the plan were successful, not only would this termination give Fox—and therefore Disney—a windfall in accelerated payments, it would also protect Disney’s existing parks from increased competition and ‘protect’ its ‘family-friendly’ brand.

Needless to say, at this point neither Disney has responded to request for comment and Fox/New Fox has no comment …though it’s not unlikely that Trump and Marc Kasowitz might soon be getting a very pissed off call from the Murdochs.

We’ll update if or when Disney has something to say.