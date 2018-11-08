UPDATED with earnings numbers: The Walt Disney Co. beat Wall Street’s earnings and revenue forecasts for its fourth quarter, thanks to a strong performance by the film studio.

The company reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.48, topping analysts forecasts of $1.34 for the fiscal fourth quarter. It booked record revenues of $14.3 billion, exceeding Wall Street’s projections of $13.73 billion.

The film studio’s revenue jumped 50% in the quarter to $2.2 billion, buoyed by the box office success of Incredibles 2, which rang in more than $1.2 billion globally, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, at $622 million in worldwide ticket sales.

The media networks group, which includes broadcast and cable television, saw revenues rise 9% to nearly $6 billion in the quarter ending September 29. It reported an operating income of $1.5 billion that was impacted by losses associated with BAMtech, the technology powering Disney’s ESPN+ streaming service.

Theme parks also posted a 9% revenue gain in the quarter, up to $5 billion, which compared favorably to a year ago, when Hurricane Irma shut down Walt Disney World in Florida.

The only group to show decrease in income was the consumer products an interactive media unit, which reported an 8% drop in revenue to $1.1 billion. It blamed lower revenue from licensing.

Disney CEO Robert Iger will speak shortly to investors, who will be listening for more details about its plans for 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets.

The Burbank entertainment giant won a bidding war with Comcast for Fox’s assets, which include the company’s film and television studios and Star India, and its stake in the streaming service Hulu. The deal already has won Justice Department approval, and earlier this week got a thumbs up from European antitrust regulators.

The acquisition is expected to close January 1, bringing the Avatar and X-Men film franchises, and popular TV shows like The Simpsons, into the Mouse House, alongside Black Panther, The Incredibles and Black-ish. Disney already has announced which Fox television and film executives would be joining the Burbank entertainment colossus following the merger.

Disney’s streaming strategy will likely be a major focus for Wall Street. The company reported its ESPN+ streaming service had reached more than 1 million in the first five months. Investors will likely anticipate an update on that service, and more insight into plans for the Disney-branded streaming service, which launches late next year.

Veteran media analyst Michael Nathanson noted the difficulty in financial forecasting for Disney, because it’s not yet clear what changes the company might make to Fox’s content distribution strategy.

“Will Disney move all Fox movies (even R-rated content) off their global Pay 1 deals and put those titles in a Disney-branded OTT service? Will Disney move Fox’s syndicated off-network content (e.g. Family Guy, Modern Family) to an exclusive window on Hulu or Disney OTT?,” Nathanson wrote in a recent investor note. “These unknowns could swing results in a much more material way than any of the other well-discussed variables.”