Disney Channel’s Andi Mack will feature a story arc on gun safety in two upcoming episodes of the critically praised tween series. Disney Channel programmers developed the episodes under the consultancy of the child development experts at The Brady Center and Hollywood, Health & Society (HH&S), a program of the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center. The episodes include a public service announcement about gun safety.

The episodes will air Friday, November 16 and Friday, November 30 at 8 PM on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

The storyline illustrates peer pressure and a true test of character for Cyrus (Joshua Rush) when T.J. (Luke Mullen) and his group of friends unexpectedly invite Cyrus to join their unsupervised target practice.

Created by executive producer Terri Minsky (Lizzie McGuire), Andi Mack follows Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) as she comes to terms with news that Bex (Lilan Bowden), the girl she thought was her older sister, is actually her mother.

The first episode in the gun safety arc was written by Phil Baker and directed by Paul Hoen, and the second episode was penned by Elena Song and Suzanne Weber and directed by the series executive producer Michelle Manning.

Andi Mack ranks as cable’s top-rated series among kids 6-14. Last year, the critically praised series featured a gay character, a 13-year boy, in Disney Channel’s first depiction of a coming-out journey, a storyline which earned the series a GLAAD Media Award and a Peabody nomination.