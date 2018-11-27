Disney’s Direct-To-Consumer & International unit has reached a deal with Google for advertising technology in a bid to increase revenue across its vast digital footprint.

Under the arrangement, Google ad tech tool Google Ad Manager will replace Comcast’s FreeWheel in powering the delivery, optimization and performance of digital ads across Disney’s global digital portfolio. The media company’s digital properties combined reach more than 230 million users around the world, with users viewing billions of videos per month.

Terms were not disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal cited an unidentified industry executive’s estimate that Google would receive tens of millions of dollars over the three-year term of the pact.

Along with existing systems, the deal also includes collaboration on the development of new ad solutions across video, mobile, apps and display. While the DTC unit, run by Kevin Mayer, is known for subscription offerings like the highly anticipated Disney+, the Google arrangement is all about ad-supported video.

Disney Advertising Sales, which has been reorganized into a more comprehensive and streamlined unit in recent months, will be able to offer cross-platform delivery and performance measurement of digital video and display ads. The reach will span the company’s portfolio of brands and properties, including those under the Disney, ABC, ESPN, Freeform, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar brands. That estimable stable that is set to expand to include 21st Century Fox franchises after the close of Disney’s $71.3 billion purchase of most of Fox’s assets.

“The Walt Disney Company and Google have both been at the forefront of transforming the advertising experience and we’re excited to continue driving the industry forward together,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s Direct-To-Consumer and International division. “As Disney Advertising Sales transforms how we engage the marketplace, delivering truly distinctive advertising solutions across our brands and media through a one-stop-shop, this agreement will ignite further innovation, help Disney grow our business and deliver an unequaled combination of quality, reach and value to our clients.”

“People today want to enjoy video programming with the same control and flexibility they enjoy across the Internet,” said Philipp Schindler, Chief Business Officer, Google. “With this new collaboration, we are bringing the best of our digital ad technology to Disney to power a new advanced video experience with ads that are relevant and seamlessly served on any screen or content, whether that’s on the web, in mobile apps, streaming through connected TVs, or for live events.”