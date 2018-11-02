With the national debate focused on immigration, Discovery is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border for a timely live reality series, Border Live. The six-part multiplatform series hosted by CNN anchor/special correspondent Bill Weir and investigative journalist Lilia Luciano, is set to premiere December 5 at 9 PM on Discovery Channel.

The live weekly series will document the work of law enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border as well as the real lives, real moments and stories of those that live and work along its remote stretches. Weir will host from Discovery’s New York bureau, tracking the action and stories as they unfold live from the border. In addition, Weir will engage with experts on border issues, offering insight and perspective on events as they occur. Border Live crews will be embedded out in the field with officers and special agents at key border sites from Nogales, AZ, in the west to the Rio Grande Valley and points east. Luciano will also be immersed in the field, interviewing people who live and work along the border. You can watch a preview clip below the story.

Border Live is produced for Discovery Channel by Lucky 8 (60 Days In). Greg Henry, Kim Woodard, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky, Ashley Adams, Anne Marie Gaynor and Andres Vasquez executive produce for Lucky 8. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Schneier, Joseph Boyle and Christina Bavetta are executive producers and Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer.

“The U.S.-Mexico border has been the focus of our national dialogue over the last several years. Our goal with this project is to shine a light on epic stories through immersive experiences, and we will turn that lens on one of the biggest and most important stories of our time,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

Discovery is the latest to hop on the live reality series bandwagon. A&E recently handed a massive additional 150-episode order to its hit real-time reality police docuseries Live PD, bringing the total number of commissioned episodes to date to 293. Turner also recently ordered M.D. Live, billed as the first live, nonfiction series that taps into the worldwide phenomenon of medical crowdsourcing, from Lionsgate Television, B17 Entertainment and Motiv8 Media, for premiere in 2019.

Weir currently serves as an anchor and special correspondent for CNN, first joining the network in November 2013 after a decade at ABC News. Including his work on The Wonder List with Bill Weir, he’s reported from over 100 countries and has covered both sides of the southern border under three American presidents.

Luciano, an investigative reporter at Tegna’s ABC10 in Sacramento, is bilingual and has a deep understanding of border issues. She has won numerous awards and has on-the-ground experience reporting from Puerto Rico and other crisis areas. Luciano has served as host for several Vice platforms (Viceland, Vice News) and has anchored at Univision Networks. She is also a seasoned documentary film director working on projects with HBO Latino.