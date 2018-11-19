As Discovery continues to finalize its org chart in the wake of this year’s close of its Scripps Networks Interactive deal, the company has promoted Courtney White to president of the Food Network.

Courtney White

Formerly based in Scripps’ home base of Knoxville, Tenn., as executive VP and GM of HGTV and Food Network, White will relocate to New York and focus entirely on food. She will report to Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer at Discovery.

Allison Page, former president of HGTV and Food Network, will continue overseeing HGTV from Knoxville, reporting to Finch. Page has played a key role in developing the pending partnership with former HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. Along with steering HGTV, she will continue to work closely with the Gaineses as that venture takes shape.

“Courtney has been instrumental to the growth of both Food Network and HGTV, turning talented home experts and everyday chefs into treasured, household names,” Finch said in the official announcement. “With her strategic eye on Food Network and Allison’s on HGTV, we’ll ensure these iconic brands continue to delight our passionate fans and maximize their unique value to our advertising and affiliate partners.”

Prior to her dual post at HGTV and Food Network, White was SVP of Programming for the Travel Channel, as well as VP of Program Development and Production for HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country. She has created and launched several of HGTV’s highest-rated series including: Beachfront Bargain Hunt, Hawaii Life, Caribbean Life and Selling Spelling Manor. She also developed Ellen’s Design Challenge, the Ellen DeGeneres competition series that premiered in 2015.

While the landscape remains challenging for legacy programmers, Food Network and HGTV are pacing the rest of the Discovery portfolio. Food has posted recent gains, rising 5% year-to-date over 2017 levels among W25-54. HGTV finished third quarter as the No. 1 cable network among upscale W25-54.