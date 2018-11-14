Bravo said Tuesday that it is canceling the planned red carpet ahead of tonight’s world premiere of its anthology series Dirty John in Hollywood out of respect for victims of the wildfires still burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The screening at the NeueHouse Hollywood will go on as planned, but the 5:30 PM red carpet that was to feature the series’ cast and crew was scrapped. It comes ahead of the series debut November 25 at 10 PM on Bravo.

It comes as several events around Hollywood have been pared down as fires continue to burn northwest of Los Angeles. AFI Fest has canceled red carpets ahead of four of its gala screenings, the latest today with the Steve McQueen-directed Widows.

Dirty John, based on the articles and true crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, stars Connie Britton and Eric Bana. It tells the cautionary tale of how a whirlwind romance between Debra Newell (Britton) and the charismatic con-man John Meehan (Bana) spiraled into a frightening web of deception, denial and mental terror that nearly tore a family apart.

The eight-episode Season 1 of the series, created by Alexandra Cunningham and directed by Jeffrey Reiner, is produced by Universal Cable Productions in association with Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment. It has received a two-season order from Bravo Media, with Season 2 to be a based on an all-new story.