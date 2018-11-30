Live+3 numbers are in for the Dirty John premiere, and it’s good news for Bravo. Sunday’s debut episode of the true crime anthology series at 10 PM ET/PT drew an average L3 audience of 826,000 in P18-49, 1 million P25-54 and 2.1 million total viewers. Those numbers grow to 1 million P18-49, 1.3 million P25-54 and 2.5 million total viewers when accounting for viewing across all digital platforms.

The premiere episode drew a combined audience of 3.8 million total viewers across all platforms and airings, including Bravo, USA, E! & Oxygen premiere night encores, making it Bravo’s highest-rated premiere in nearly three years in total viewers. The episode also became Bravo’s most-streamed series launch ever over the first three days following the premiere.

Written by Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham, Dirty John is based on the articles and breakout true-crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. It centers on John Meehan, played by Eric Bana, a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra Newell, played by Connie Britton, off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. The series chronicles the true story of how a romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation.