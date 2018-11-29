Showtime has set a February premiere date for Desus & Mero, its first weekly late-night show starring Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. Desus & Mero will debut Thursday, February 21 at 11 PM ET/PT on Showtime.

Airing from New York City, Desus & Mero will feature the popular TV and podcast personalities speaking off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

Longtime acquaintances Desus (real name Daniel Baker) and Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their personalities. That led to a podcast that the rising stars turned into the Viceland weeknight talk show Desus & Mero (Monday-Thursday), which wrapped a two-season run in June. Bringing a distinct voice to late night, Desus and Mero also have appeared on Uncommon Sense, Joking Off and Guy Code, while continuing to host the Bodega Boys podcast.

Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, Desus & Mero will be executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.

You can watch the duo’s video date announcement below.