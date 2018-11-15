Former Motive star Lauren Holly and Benjamin Watson (The L.A. Complex) are set for key recurring roles opposite Kiefer Sutherland on the upcoming third season of Designated Survivor on Netflix.

In season 3 of Designated Survivor, produced by eOne, President Kirkman (Sutherland) will face a political reality… campaigning. What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? This season will explore today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and “fake news.” Democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance.

Holly will play Lynn Harper, the daughter of a renowned Virginia senator, who is married to Mars Harper, Kirkman’s new Chief of Staff. She desperately wants Mars to spend more time at home – a near impossibility for someone in Mars’ position at the White House. Lynn, who was prescribed opiates after a back injury, now struggles with opiate addiction.

Watson will portray Dontae Evans, a mid-20s Digital Officer in the West Wing. Dontae is gay and, since coming out, hasn’t had the closest relationship with his family. Keenly intelligent, he exudes self-confidence. He is unapologetic and honest about not always supporting President Kirkman’s views or his platform, primarily because African Americans and LGBTQ individuals are consistently left out of the conversation. He’s a whiz at social media, easily whipping up a flash mob or generating a viral video, which makes him an invaluable asset to the Administration.

Holly is best known for her starring role as Dr. Betty Rogers in ABC’s Motive and recurring as Jenny Shepard in NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. She’s repped by Gilbertson Entertainment, Mavrick Artist Agency, and The Characters Talent Agency.

Watson was a series regular on The L.A. Complex. His other credits include Netflix’s Traveler, ABC’s The Good Doctor, and he recurred on AMC’s hit crime drama The Killing. Watson is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Play Management.