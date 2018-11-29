EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning comic, host and author Dennis Miller has signed with UTA in all areas. The move comes as the Saturday Night Live alum’s ninth stand-up special, Fake News, Real Jokes, bowed this month via Comedy Dynamics.

Miller currently hosts his twice weekly podcast The Dennis Miller Option and has a twice-daily syndicated radio feature The Miller Minute.

Miller, who for six years anchored “Weekend Update” on SNL before exiting in 1991, won five Emmys for his HBO series Dennis Miller Live, which ran from 1994-2002. He later hosted and executive produced the CNBC interview show Dennis Miller.

He also has authored four books; has film credits including Disclosure, The Net and What Happened In Vegas; and he even co-anchored Monday Night Football for two seasons.

Miller remains repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.