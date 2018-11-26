Dennis Haysbert is returning to CBS with a co-starring role opposite Sophia Bush in CBS’ drama pilot Surveillance, from Matt Reeves, David C. White, Patricia Riggen and 20th Century Fox TV, which will co-produce with CBS TV Studios.

Written by White, with Riggen set to direct, Surveillance is described as a complex and timely spy thriller centered on the head of communications for the NSA, Maddy (Bush), a charming operative who finds her loyalties torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own.

Haysbert will play Barry, the NSA Deputy Director, a father figure to Maddy and her longtime mentor. In addition to Bush, he joins recently cast Catalina Sandino Moreno, Matthew Modine, Allen Leech and Raphael Acloque.

Reeves executive produces via his 6th & Idaho production company alongside Riggen; White co-executive produces.

At CBS, Haysbert previously starred on another drama produced by 20th TV, The Unit, which ran for four seasons. His 20th TV collaborations also include 24 and Backstrom, both on Fox. Haysbert most recently co-starred on the NBC series Reverie. He will next be seen in Fox’s faith-based feature Breakthrough and is currently seen in the Hallmark movie Christmas Everlasting.

Haysbert is repped by Gersh, GS Mgmt and Jackoway.