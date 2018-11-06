Amazon Studios bolstered its trophy-campaigning ranks today, naming Debra Birnbaum as director of awards. She will oversee all aspects of the studio’s campaigns including strategy, marketing, advertising and awards publicity and events across both TV and film.

Amazon Studios

Formerly executive editor of our sibling publication Variety, she will lead awards efforts for the studio’s Prime Original Series, Amazon Original Movies and the Prime Video service. She will report to Mike Benson, director of marketing at Amazon Studios.

Birnbaum has more than two decades of experience covering news and entertainment. At Variety, she oversaw all television coverage for the trade’s multiple platforms. Prior to that she was the President/Editor-in-Chief of TV Guide Magazine for seven years. She also has worked for Redbook, George, More, The New York Post and Us Weekly.