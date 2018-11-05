HBO Films’ long-in-the-works Deadwood movie has begun production 12 years after the end of the premium network’s Emmy-winning Western series from David Milch. Most of that original cast is returning for the film, which takes place 10 years after the events of the series that ran three seasons from 2004-2006.

Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst) return from the original 36-episode run of the series from 2004-2006.

The film includes a new cast member, Jade Pettyjohn, who will play the character of Caroline. Her character info is under wraps, but the actor is next onscreen with Nicole Kidman in Karyn Kusama’s gritty cop drama Destroyer.

The plot, per HBO: The indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.

Milch, the series creator, wrote the pic, which is being directed by Game of Thrones helmer Daniel Minahan. Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Minahan, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, McShane and Olyphant are executive producers.

The Deadwood series was nominated for 28 Emmys during its run, winning eight.

In July, HBO president Casey Bloys tipped an October production start for the film, and hinted at a possible spring 2019 debut. He called rustling up the original auspices for the movie “a logistical nightmare.” The network received a near-$4.2 million California Film & TV state tax credit for the production. The hardest part of getting the film up and running had been synching up the schedules of its large ensemble cast.

Pettyjohn is repped by Karen Renna & Associates and Innovative Artists.