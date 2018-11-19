David Zayas (Dexter) and Kelcey Mawema (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) are set to recur on Deadly Class, Syfy’s upcoming series based on the Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig. It premieres January 16.

Deadly Class Syfy

Zayas will play El Alma Del Diablo. Leader of the Mexican cartel, El Alma del Diablo is Chico’s father. He runs his family just like his cartel – with an iron fist.

Mawema will portray Gabrielle, who hits it off with Willie while he’s on his shift at the local comic book store. She attempts to persuade Willie that Kings Dominion isn’t right for him.

Deadly Class is described as a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst. Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ‘80s counterculture, it follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.

Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Michel Duval star.

Adapted for television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott — who are also are EPs and showrunners alongside Mick Betancourt — Deadly Class hails from Sony Pictures TV and Universal Cable Productions. Exec producing along with the showrunners are The Avengers directing duo of Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca.

Zayas is best known for his role as Angel Batista on Dexter. He was recently seen in the roles of Sal Maroni on Fox’s Gotham, Sheriff Aguirre on Netflix’s Bloodline and Eduardo Magana on Hulu’s Shut Eye. On the film side, he’ll next be seen in Paramount Players’ Body Cam. He’s repped by ATA Management, Innovative Artists and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin and Duham.

Mawema recently cast as a series lead in Freeform drama pilot Motherland, from Claws creator Eliot Laurence, executive produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick and directed by Steven A. Adelson. She’s repped by Principals Talent Management.