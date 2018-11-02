Deadline’s eighth annual The Contenders Los Angeles is ready for its close-up. The sold-out invitation-only event is set to take place Saturday at the DGA Theatre in West Hollywood beginning with a breakfast sponsored by Amazon Studios and continuing all day, featuring a lunch sponsored by Annapurna Pictures and a post-event reception sponsored by Netflix.

Academy and select guild members will see 17 studios present more than 30 films showcasing clips and onstage discussions with actors, directors, producers, writers and others who are were so integral to making these movies awards-worthy contenders. It’s essentially one-stop shopping for voters as they’ll hear firsthand the backstory of how these films got made from the people who made them. This much-anticipated event follows three weeks after Deadline’s second annual The Contenders London, and a month before Deadline’s first The Contenders New York on December 1.

Among the stars and filmmakers on hand Saturday: Bradley Cooper, Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, Natalie Portman, Rami Malek, Ryan Coogler, Damien Chazelle, Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Amy Adams, Barry Jenkins, Hugh Jackman, Rosamund Pike, John Krasinski, Willem Dafoe and Alfonso Cuarón along with many others.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr, Dominic Patten, Dawn Chmielewski, Geoff Boucher, Anthony D’Alessandro, Joe Utichi and I will be moderating panels throughout the day.

Sponsors and partners include Poltrana Frau/Cappellini, Dell, Michter’s Whiskey, Final Draft, Allied Global Marketing, Screen Engine/ASI, Eyepetizer Eyewear, Cherry Picks, Bloomingdales, Giorgio Armani and Calii Love. And for anyone who has attended a Contenders event before, you know there are always great raffle prizes to be given away all day long.