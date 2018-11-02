Amy York Rubin (Gay Kid and Fat Chick) is set to direct the pilot and second episode of Dead to Me, Netflix’s half-hour dark comedy series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, from writer Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Prods. and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Feldman, Dead to Me, which has a 10-episode straight-to-series order, has been described as a comedic Big Little Lies. It is about a powerful friendship that blossoms between Jen (Applegate), a tightly wound widow, and Judy (Cardellini), a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Rubin is next set to direct Bo Burnham’s upcoming feature Gay Kid and Fat Chick for Paramount Pictures. Her other recent directing credits include SMILF for Showtime, Hulu’s Casual, AMC’s Dietland, ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat, TBS’ Tribeca and Wrecked, Freeform’s Grown-ish and Alone Together and I’m Sorry for TruTv. Rubin is repped by WME, Rise Management and Jackoway Tyerman.