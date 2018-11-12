EXCLUSIVE: HBO has put in development a half-hour comedy series starring and produced by David Spade. The project hails from frequent collaborators Diablo Cody and her Vita Vera Films and Jason Reitman and his Right of Way Films.

Written by Cody, the as-yet untitled comedy centers on Calvin Wash, played by Spade, who in the 90s was a semi-famous grunge musician hooked on heroin. Now he’s clean, sober and working as a waiter in the Valley. When he meets troubled 20-something actress Bailey, both of their lives change in unexpected and electrifying ways.

HBO/Shutterstock

Cody executive produces with Reitman, who is set to direct. Vita Vera Films and Right of Way Films produce in association with Warner Bros. TV where Cody is based. Spade is a producer.

Saturday Night Live and Rules of Engagement alum Spade recently co-starred on ABC comedy series The Mayor and Judd Apatow’s Netflix comedy Love. He also executive produces and stars in Verified with David Spade, a Comedy Central pilot for a weekly comedy series skewering pop culture and news through the lens of social media.

Spade received an Emmy nomination for his starring role on NBC’s Just Shoot Me. Earlier this summer he released A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World, a memoir about his experiences with aging, on Audible. Spade was recently seen in Netflix comedy feature Father of the Year and drama Warning Shot. He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and WME.

The project reunites Cody and Reitman who worked together on features Juno, Young Adult and Tully, all directed by Reitman and written by Cody.

Cody recently co-created and executive produced the Amazon comedy series One Mississippi. The United States Of Tara creator has two broadcast projects in development at Fox, an Alice reboot with a put pilot commitment, and Hanging On, a multi-camera family comedy with comedian Sabrina Jalees.

Reitman most recently wrote, directed and produced the feature The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman, which opens November 21.