UK police have made an arrest in an alleged beer theft that made international headlines last month because the suspect looked so much like Ross from Friends.

Lancashire Police posted a tweet today saying that they’d arrested a 36-year-old man in London yesterday on suspicion of theft. The Lancashire department made a special note of thanking Friends‘ actor David Schwimmer for his support.

“Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!”, tweeted the police department.

Schwimmer apparently assisted the investigation by doing nothing more than ruling himself out of the suspect pool early. Not that he was ever actually a suspect, but hey, fun is fun.

The incident began last month, when the Blackpool-area police posted security images online that showed an apparent thief walking out of a store with armloads of unpaid-for beer.

The image went viral, with numerous viewers on both sides of the Atlantic noting the resemblance between the thief and Friends-era Schwimmer. The actor got in on the act himself, posting a video on his Instagram account mimicking the thief’s movements but swearing that he’d been in New York City the whole time, nowhere near Blackpool.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” wrote Schwimmer with his Instagram video (watch it below). “As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

This morning, Lancashire police tweeted, “Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update. Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!”

London’s Metropolitan Police Department tweeted back, “Happy to help,” adding a perfect hashtag: #IllBeThereForYou.

Here’s Schwimmer’s alibi video, followed by the latest police tweets:

