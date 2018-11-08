Sir David Attenborough is heading to Netflix to narrate original wildlife documentary series Our Planet.

The British naturalist will serve as the voice of the eight-part series, which is produced by Silverback Films, the company run by Blue Planet and Planet Earth creator Alastair Fothergill.

The series, which is produced in collaboration with conservation group WWF, will showcase the planet’s most precious species and fragile habitats, revealing amazing sights on Earth in ways they’ve never been seen using 4k cameras. It will launch on Netflix on April 5 2019. It comes as Attenborough’s latest BBC wildlife series Dynasties is set to launch. While he has made shows for other networks, including Discovery-backed UKTV, it is his first time working for the SVOD service

The show took four years to make and was filmed in 50 countries across the world with over 600 crew members. It will explore the the remote Arctic wilderness and mysterious deep oceans to the vast landscapes of Africa and diverse jungles of South America.

Speaking at WWF’s State of the Planet Address event in London, Attenborough said: “Our Planet will take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery showcasing the beauty and fragility of our natural world. Today we have become the greatest threat to the health of our home but there’s still time for us to address the challenges we’ve created, if we act now. We need the world to pay attention. Our Planet brings together some of the world’s best filmmakers and conservationists and I’m delighted to help bring this important story to millions of people worldwide.”

Fothergill said, “Our Planet is our most ambitious endeavour to date, we hope it will inspire and delight hundreds of millions of people across the world so they can understand our planet, and the environmental threat it faces, as never before. The crew have ventured to all corners of the globe to capture breath-taking natural history sequences and using the latest filming technology to bring these never-filmed-before moments into people’s homes. By launching on Netflix at the same time all over the world, this series will enable people to connect to and understand the shared responsibility we all have. We are genuinely all in this together.”

Lisa Nishimura, Vice President of Netflix Original Documentaries, added, “Our Planet is a phenomenal achievement by Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey and all at Silverback Productions, and a spectacular voyage of discovery around the world. We are delighted that Sir David Attenborough will voice the series and that Netflix, as a global platform, is able to bring this vital and magical series to an audience of over 190 countries worldwide next year.”