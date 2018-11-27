YouTube has given a pilot order to drama Dark Cargo, from Entertainment One and Canada’s Counterfeit Pictures and SEVEN24 Films. The project, which will be in consideration for YouTube Premium, is written by Adam and Max Reid (Sneaky Pete) and will be executive produced by Ben Stiller and Nicky Weinstock via their Red Hour Productions banner. eOne serves as the studio.

Dark Cargo is described as a high-octane, cliffhanger-driven, neo-noir thriller set in the big rig cab of Joe Dobbs as he traverses the darkest nights of his life. What begins as a random encounter with a disturbed stranger turns into a race against time, the police, and even more malevolent forces. All the while, Joe just wants to get back to his family.

Dark Cargo joins two other pilots at YouTube, comedies The Edge of Seventeen, based on the critically praised film of the same name, and It’s a Man’s World.

Adam and Max Reid also are writing a series adaptation of the Ice Cream Man comics for Universal Cable Prods. and Good Fear. The Reid brothers are repped by WME and The Cartel.

Canadian-based Counterfeit, established by partners Dan Bennett, Shane Corkery, and Anton Leo;, also is developing a globe-trotting action procedural in partnership with eOne, as well as Sim, a taut, psychological sci-fi thriller.

Tom Cox and Jordy Randall’s SEVEN24 Films is behind Syfy’s hit Wynonna Earp.

Red Hour’s recent films include Netflix comedies Alex Strangelove and The Package. Upcoming film projects include indie romantic-comedy Plus One, directed by Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan and financed by Studio 71; ensemble comedy Friendsgiving, written and directed by Nicol Paone; and punk rock indie comedy, Dinner In America, written and directed by Adam Rehmeier. In TV, the company has the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, directed by Stiller; and the upcoming CW drama series In The Dark, written by Corinne Kingsbury.