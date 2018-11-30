Daredevil may not be coming back to Netflix after yesterday’s sudden cancellation of the series, but there is clearly more in store for the Man Without Fear, as Marvel confirmed today

A statement this morning from the home of The Avengers and Spider-man used very similar language to what the streamer signed off with to indicate that Hell’s Kitchen’s blind protector isn’t done yet on the small or perhaps big screen. “We look forward to more adventures with the Man without Fear in the future,” said the Disney owned comic giant Friday.

That’s a lot like ““while the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel” that the streamer stated on November 29 in announcing the pink slipping.

And there was this tweet that went up soon after Deadline exclusively broke the news of Daredevil‘s demise on Netflix last night:

Which raises eyebrows that perhaps after three seasons on the streamer, the Charlie Cox portrayed character could show up on the upcoming second season of The Punisher on Netflix or maybe in the next season of Jessica Jones. The former makes more sense as the ruthless Jon Bernthal played vigilante was a big part of Daredevil Season 2 back in 2016.

With the streamer’s cancellation of Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage in the past several weeks, Jessica Jones and The Punisher are the only Marvel series left on Netflix. Whip up the digital flagpole soon after the big multi-series deal that Disney/Marvel and the then light on original series Netflix in 2013, Daredevil was the first show of that agreement with its first season launching in 2015.

Of course, the remarks by both Marvel and Netflix could also mean that this current Daredevil or a variation of the Matt Murdock character could show up on the already Marvel heavy Disney+ streaming service that the House of Mouse is rolling out next year.

Either way, Marvel had a lot of nice things to say abut Cox, his castmates and everyone involved with Daredevil today.

Read their full statement here: