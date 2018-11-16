Danny DeVito, Jessica Chastain and Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker are to star in the new season of Jamie Oliver’s Friday Night Feast.

The series returns to Channel 4 for a sixth season with celebrity chef Oliver and his friend Jimmy Doherty cooking up a feast for pals at a pop-up café at the end of Southend Pier.

In addition to the trio, guests include Sir Patrick Stewart, Black Panther actor Martin Freeman, Stephen Fry, Episodes’ Stephen Mangan, Harry Hill, Russell Howard, Romesh Ranganathan and Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

With It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star DeVito, the pair go back to his roots in Basilicata, where his grandparents came from, with food cooked from the town his family came from. Oliver said, “He’s a Hollywood legend and he came especially to see us – at the end of Southend Pier, two hours out of London, for a six-hour filming. That isn’t normal. On Jonathan Ross, you can get in and out in two hours, so our show is a major time commitment. But people come because they like what we do and they love food. Danny calls everyone baby – ‘hey baby, thanks baby’.”

He added, “People are getting creative in how they consume TV content – on Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, catch-up, in all sorts of weird, wonderful and dynamic ways – but I think actually many of them want regular, trusted programmes at certain times of the week. And on Friday evenings, it just fits. It’s a nice balance of cooking, celebrities and campaigning. It’s great to have that seven-minute soapbox campaign slot, rather than an hour-long documentary. The show has achieved amazing, important things because of a light-hearted little Friday night rant. And we genuinely work hard to make the audience happy.”