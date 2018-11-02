EXCLUSIVE: The BBC is lining up a new gameshow where, unlike the lottery, contestants hope their balls stay in the bag from the team behind The Weakest Link and Tipping Point.

The British public broadcaster has commissioned Danger Balls from Mighty Productions, the company behind Rick Edwards-fronted !mpossible (above).

The gameshow where only the last ball left in play at the end wins the big cash prize. Every show features three teams of two who’ve each been allocated five numbered balls. As the balls are picked from the bag at random the teams must answer questions to eliminate an opponent’s ball or save their own. The show also has compelling moments of strategy. Will the players cash in their balls when given the chance or hold out and hope for the big money, even though it could mean leaving with nothing?

Ordered by BBC Commissioning Editor, Entertainment and Daytime Jo Street, the show is being filmed in Glasgow, Scotland between November 14 and 19.

Mighty Productions was established by The Weakest Link co-creator Lynn Sutcliffe and Tipping Point creator Hugh Rycroft. Backed by BBC Studios, the firm produces daytime quiz !mpossible, a gameshow in which the contestants must avoid giving impossible answers, as well as All4 series The Rage Room and Kate Humble-fronted animal panel show Curious Creatures.

The producers will be hoping that it can replicate existing BBC gameshows such as Pointless, Letterbox and Eggheads. Other new efforts include The Time It Takes, the Hat Trick-produced series fronted by comedian Joe Lycett, which is set to be followed by Possessed and 12 Yard-produced Catchpoint, which will be fronted by Paddy McGuinness.