During Sunday’s telecast of E!’s People’s Choice Awards, many winners took the opportunity during their acceptance speeches to address and bring more awareness to the Southern California wildfires.

Black Panther star and winner of Action Movie Star Danai Gurira addressed the fire during the acceptance speech for Avengers: Infinity War‘s win for Movie of 2018 saying that she wanted to dedicate the award to “the great state of California.”

“The devastation and the turmoil that we are going through right now, that people are going through right now out there, we just want to say we are with you. Our prayers and our thoughts and our hearts are with you,” she said.

She continued by expressing gratitude to first responders and their courage and bravery. “What you do to serve those out there who need you is beyond words. Thank you for what you do,” she added. She then urged everyone to donate to theLos Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

She concluded the speech by dedicating the award to the firefighters and first responders. “We just want to dedicate this to them and know that we are with you in every way we can be,” she said.

Upon accepting the very first People’s Icon award, Melissa McCarthy was gracious for everyone using their “collective voice” and said “If you could just do one more thing with your power, because when people come together there’s such incredible power in it, please, keep the victims, volunteers and firefighters in your thoughts.” She, like Gurira, encouraged everyone to donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. “There is great power in this room and everyone who’s watching,” she said.

Others who used their voices to address and express support for those affected and those fighting the fires included Mila Kunis, Betty Gilpin, Victoria Beckham and the Kardashians.