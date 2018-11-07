Republican Dan Crenshaw took a subtle swipe at Saturday Night Live after winning his House seat.

Navy Seal Crenshaw, who was mocked by Pete Davidson on the NBC skit comedy, comfortably beat Democrat Todd Litton in the Texas 2nd Congressional district. Crenshaw, who lost his eye in Afghanistan, took the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Ted Poe.

In his victory speech, he said, “This election, the next couple of years, and hopefully, the next 50 to 100 years are going to be about understanding what we all believe in together, understanding the foundational values that keep us together and that used to be comedy and sports, let’s separate politics from these things, let’s enjoy life together as Americans, man, that’s what I’d like to get back to.”

This comes after Davidson slammed him during a Weekend Update appearance. About the eyepatch-wearing politician, Davidson, said, “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate in Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie…. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever.”

Crenshaw also thanked a man named John Noonan, who convinced him to run, adding that his pal was “very upset” because the SNL controversy resulted in Crenshaw having more Twitter followers than him.

Davidson’s joke shone a spotlight on the House race. However, the joke drew swift online condemnation and was also criticized by other cast members including Kenan Thompson, who called it “tone deaf” and that it “missed the mark”. Thompson added, “I personally would never necessarily go there, but it’s tough when you’re fishing for jokes.”