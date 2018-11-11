Over the past week, Saturday Night Live had been on damage control over Pete Davidson’s Weekend Update joke about Republican Congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw, the former Navy SEAL who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, with cast member Kenan Thompson admitting on talk shows that his pal “missed the mark” and that the show is “figuring out a way to right that wrong.”

That way was for Davidson to return to Weekend Update tonight and apologize profusely before Crenshaw — now Congressmen-elect following his Tuesday election victory — showed up to accept his apology.

Davidson did not leave unscathed — Crenshaw took a shot at Davidson’s short-lived engagement with an Ariana Grande ring tone and joked about Davidson’s looks with a biting one-liners similar to the one Davidson had used on the war veteran last week. (“Peter looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad were a person”, “‘He looks like a troll doll with a tapeworm”, “Pete looks like Martin Short in The Santa Clause 3“)

After the two shook hands, Crenshaw, referencing the upcoming Veterans Day, turned serious, making an appeal for civility.

“There’s a lot of lessons to learn here,” he said. “Not just that the left and right can agree on some things, but also this – Americans can forgive one another. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other.”

Crenshaw then talked about all the heroes we have lost and should not forget, mentioning Davidson’s father, A New York firefighter who died on 9/11.

“Never forget,” Davidson said in response, closing out the segment, which you can watch above. “And that is for both of us.”