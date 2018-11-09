Damon Wayans Jr. has launches a production company, Two Shakes Entertainment, which has a two-year first-look deal at CBS TV Studios. The Happy Together star has brought in former Hazy Mills Director of Development, Kameron Tarlow, as VP of Development and Production for Two Shakes, which has sold its first broadcast project, Glamorous, to the CW with writerJordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery).

Two Shakes Entertainment –named after the expression “two shakes of a lamb’s tail” — is committed to working with diverse voices, both in front and behind the camera. Its focus is on pursuing protagonists who don’t traditionally get to be at the center of a show and bringing their stories to the screen as quickly as possible.

Photo: Julian Buchan

Written by Nardino, Glamorous is described as a light hour with heart and plenty of sass. It centers on a recent gender non-conforming high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at the Manhattan cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube. But not everyone is happy to have him there, and they are doing everything they can to take him down.

Nardino executive produces with Wayans Jr.; Tarlow co-executive produces.

Wayans Jr., one of the most sought TV comedy actors of the past several years, was tapped as the lead of CBS/CBS TV Studios pilot Happy Together this past season.

As part of the casting, Wayans Jr. signed a two-year first-look deal with CBS TV Studios, which went into affect when Happy Together was picked up to series in May. The sitcom, which airs as part of CBS’ Monday comedy block, is awaiting word on a back order.

At Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, Tarlow worked on comedy series Crowded and pilots Like Family and So Close, all at NBC.

Nardino most recently served as co-executive producer on CBS All Access/CBS Studios’ Star Trek: Discovery. His series credits also include Quantico, Smash and GCB. He is repped by WME.

Two Shakes Entertainment is repped by WME & Ziffren Brittenham.