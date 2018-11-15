EXCLUSIVE: MIT Press and Einhorn’s Epic Productions have a deal in place to develop and produce a graphic novel called The Curie Society that will introduce the title characters as “an international secret society of young female scientists.”

The Curie Society was the brainchild of EEP CEO Heather Einhorn and the company’s chief creative officer Adam Staffaroni. The story is being written by Blue Delliquanti (author of O Human Star, a webcomic) and edited by Joan Hilty (Birds of Prey and Batman for DC Comics).

The ambition is to quickly take the YA brand beyond the printed page with both TV and online iterations that are already ramping up.

Music industry manager Scooter Braun (who reps Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande) has obtained TV rights to The Curie Society through his SB Projects and will co-develop it on the small-screen with EEP. James Shin, SVP Film & Television at SB Projects, will oversee the TV development along with the EEP team of Einhorn, Staffaroni and Aroop Sanakkayala.

MIT Press, a leading publisher of science journals and books, and EEP are also working with Massive, a science-media company based in Brooklyn, to create a namesake digital community for The Curie Society. That stylized hub will be for scientists, educators, fans and students.

“The MIT Press has a long and rich history of publishing impactful books by and about women in science, technology and mathematics,” says press director Amy Brand. “With this innovative partnership and concept, we are excited to extend that impact to a younger generation and broader population of readers.”

Einhorn added: “We created The Curie Society to be a place where smart, heroic, young women can shine. To bring this world to life it’s incredible to be working with forward-thinking and innovative partners like the MIT Press, Massive and SB Projects.”