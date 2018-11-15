Oculus Studios has teamed with Baobab Studios for a bold VR experience for their animated feature Crow: The Legend which features the voices of John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, Constance Wu, and Diego Luna. The experience is set to launch next week on Oculus Rift and Oculus Go next week.

Crow: The Legend is a Native American origin story that follows the titular Crow (voiced by Legend), who, because of his vibrant colors and beautiful voice, is the most popular and admired animal in the forest. When the first winter arrives, the forest becomes a different place and Crow must decide if he wants to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends.

The experience, which is Oculus’ most ambitious project to date, gives you an active role to play as the story unfolds around you. You are born “The Spirit of the Seasons,” with the power to impact the weather and environment using Touch controllers.

“Crow: The Legend brings storytelling and music together in a way no one else has yet in virtual reality,” said Legend.” It’s an incredible medium for inspiring a journey of self-discovery and finding your way in times to darkness. In light of what’s going on in today’s world, it’s a message of deep meaning that people from all walks of life can embrace.”

Eric Darnell, Baobab’s Chief Creative Officer and Director of Crow: The Legend points out that you can wave your hands and make flowers grow, snows fall, and the winds blow. “You can even play the ‘music of the universe’ in much the same way a conductor conducts an orchestra, ” he adds “Not only does this feel powerful, intuitive, and effortless, but it also helps the viewer focus on what really matters.”

To bring this story to life and bring authenticity to the story, Baobab partnered with Native Americans in Philanthropy (NAP). Sarah Eagle Heart, CEO of NAP, voices the character of Luna said: “We share this wisdom through storytelling, with tales passed down through many generations over thousands of years. We are emotionally, physically, and spiritually connected to these stories that teach us right from wrong, and provide a framework for how to live fulsome, compassionate, and engaged lives.”