Independent reality producer Critical Content (formerly Relativity Television) has closed a deal to acquire the assets of T Group Productions, the unscripted production company founded in 2010 by Jenny Daly.

Following the transaction, Daly has been named President, Critical Content Studios, a new role where she will oversee day-to-day management of development and production of the combined Critical Content and T Group slates. She will report to Critical Content’s founder and CEO Tom Forman.

Critical Content in February laid off a third of its staff in a reorganization, with the capital relocated toward growth in the form of ramping up production for digital platform as well as acquisitions. The company previously took a stake in UK’s Renowned Films.

Since establishing T Group in 2010, Daly has created, sold and produced such series and specials as Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour (A&E), Very Cavalleri (E!), Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Freeform), 24 to Life (Lifetime), Mystery Diners (The Food Network) and Storage Hunters (TruTV). Before launching T Group, Daly served a producer and as VP of Development at E! Entertainment.