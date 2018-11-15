Warner Bros’ ground-breaking hit rom-com Crazy Rich Asians has been selected as an honoree at 2019 Special Achievement Awards by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA).

Netflix Vice President of Original Films and former Disney exec Tendo Nagenda, New York Times cultural critic Wesley Morris, Outlier Society executive Alana Mayo, and Vice President of Talent Development and Programming at HBO Kelly Edwards will also be honored at the organization’s annual Special Achievement luncheon which will take place February 2 at the California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey.

AAFCA recognizes individuals, productions and organizations that advance excellence and inclusion in the industry. Prior honorees include Blacklist founder Franklin Leonard, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, and Get Out helmer Jordan Peele.

Per usual, the luncheon precedes AAFCA Awards Gala, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, February 6 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.