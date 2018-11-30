The end of the New Orleans Saints’ 10-game winning streak was a good night for the Dallas Cowboys and a very good for the NFL and Fox.

Built around a defense first strategy, that Week 13 13-10 win for self-described America’s Team puts the Jerry Jones-owned franchise solidly in playoff contention heading towards the end of the season.

It also put the Rupert Murdoch-owned network in the TV history books.

With a 14.6/25 in metered market results on Fox and the NFL Network, last night’s TNF was the highest rated ever not just for Fox, but any network ever.

Or to give further perspective, the Cowboys-Saints match-up was up 28% over last week’s well watched Thanksgiving primetime game on NBC, where the Saints smashed the Atlanta Falcons 31-17. To take the POV to a higher perch, the Week 13 TNF game of the 2018/2019 season bested the NBC broadcasted Week 13 TNF game of the 2017/2018 season by 36% in the early metric.

If they are doing their own touchdown happy dance via Skype over at Villa Murdoch and NFL HQ this morning on what is clearly another payoff for the big bucks deal of the soon-to-be New Fox’s inaugural TNF season, there is another small victory in store too.

So far this season, which has been an overall improvement for the league after last year’s ratings face plant, TNF is up 4% over where it was by Week 13 of last season.

In non-NFL ratings news:

Following CBS’s 8-9 PM repeats of The Big Bang Theory (1.2, 8.10M) and Young Sheldon (1.1, 7.86M), network’s Mom (1.1, 7.42M) and Murphy Brown (0.8, 5.59M) and were top entertainment programs in their timeslots, though Mom hit a season low.

At 10 PM, CBS’s S.W.A.T. (0.7, 5.17M) led the hour in total viewers while tying for No. 1 in the demo with NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.80M) and ABC’s Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (0.7, 3.17M).

NBC’s soft stats for Lego Jurasic World: The Secret Exhibit (0.5, 2.13M) pushed Will & Grace (0,6, 2.78M) to a series demo low, after which I Feel Bad (0.4, 1.81M) and Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.80M) suffered season lows.

ABC swapped out its schedule for repeat specials Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (0.9, 4.01M), Toy Story That Time Forgot (0.8, 3.29M) and Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (0.7, 3.17M).

CW’s Supernatural (0.4, 1.51M) and Legacies (0.3, 1.01M) stayed steady.

Fox (4.5, 15.74) dominated with NFL; besting combined averages of CBS (1.0, 6.83M), ABC (0.8, 3.41M), NBC (0.6, 2.40M) and CW (0.4, 1.26M).