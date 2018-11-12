America’s team clipped the high hopes of the current Super Bowl champions on , but the weekly NFL game delivered a mixed result for the league and NBC.

In a season-saving Week 10 victory, the Dallas Cowboys beat the inconsistent Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 in the City of Brotherly Love on the Comcast-owned network’s flagship pro football show. Ezekiel Elliot-propelled the win that the Jerry Jones-owned Texas crew needed.

However, in another final tally, the big-draw matchup split the difference in the ratings, drawing a 13.3/22 in metered market results as the NFL attempts to maintain traction over last year’s ratings struggles.

Now, even with the Cowboys’ nationwide fanbase, no one really expected last night’s SNF to top the ratings wattage of the superstar quarterback battle last week between the winning New England Patriots’ Tom Brady and the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers. In that sense, the fairly highlight filled Cowboys-Eagles holiday weekend game did not disappoint, with only a 15% drop from the November 5 face-off, which also faced Andrew Lincoln’s much hyped exit from The Walking Dead series.

Last night’s Week 10 SNF of the 2018-2019 season was up 16% in the early metrics from the Week 10 SNF of 2017-2018. A vital part of both the NFL and NBC’s bragging rights over the ratings stumble that was much of last season, last night mark the eighth time in the past nine weeks that SNF has been up from last season in the metered markets.

To give further perspective, last week’s SNF went on to score a 7.4/28 among adults 18-49 and just under 24 million viewers. That’s a SNF season high so far and also easily the most watched show on any network since the Oscars in March. The Patriots-Denver Broncos game of November 12, 2017 pulled in a 5.8/20 demo result and a total audience of almost 18 million.

We’ll see where last night’s game figures fall when the final numbers come in later today, as well as how the rest of Sunday’s primetime did, with its Michelle Obama-spotlighting 20/20 and more.

In the meantime, here are a few SNF stats to mull over. One, last night’s game peaked at 14.0/22 in the 9:15-9:30 PM ET slot. Two, four of the top 10 local markets for the Cowboys-Eagles game were from the Lone Star State, as you can see here:

1. Philadelphia 34.8/52

2. Dallas 29.8/47

3. San Antonio 23.6/36

4. Austin 23.2/38

5. New Orleans 21.1/29

6. Richmond 20.2/31

7. Norfolk 18.9/29

8. Albuquerque 18.2/27

9. Houston 17.8/28

10. Washington DC 17.6/31

On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, a deep thank you to those who served and to those who sacrificed.