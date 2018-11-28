Netflix has given a 10-episode series order to Cowboy Bebop, a live-action adaptation of the cult Japanese animated series. The Space western hails from Tomorrow Studios, Marty Adelstein’s joint venture with ITV Studios, which last year teamed on the project with Midnight Radio (Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg), writer Chris Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok) as well as Sunrise, the studio behind the original series.

Written/executive produced by Yost based on the worldwide phenomenon, Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine and Radical Ed: a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world…for the right price. (watch gif of the announcement below)

Netflix

Nemec, Appelbaum, Pinkner and Rosenberg executive produce via Midnight Radio and will serve as showrunners. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements executive produce for Tomorrow Studios. Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise also executive produce alongside Tetsu Fujimura and Matthew Weinberg. Shinichiro Watanabe, director of the original anime, serves as consultant.

Cowboy Bebop is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios; with Netflix handling physical production.

Cowboy Bebop, considered one of the best anime series of all time, produced 26 episodes, which aired in Japan from 1998-1999. It has done well internationally, garnering several anime and science fiction awards, and is credited with helping to introduce anime to a new wave of Western viewers. In the U.S., it aired on Adult Swim.

Tomorrow Studios has another U.S. TV adaptation of a popular Asian genre title, South Korean movie Snowpiercer, which was picked up to series at TNT. Additionally, the company is developing other Anime titles.

Yost started his career writing for comic book-based animated series before segueing to features.

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop news follows’ the company’s announcement yesterday of a major original anime slate expansion with new series pickups and renewals.