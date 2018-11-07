Courtney B. Vance, Claws star Niecy Nash, and Mamoudou Athie are attached as the leads in Uncorked, a father-son story loosely based on the family history of Insecure EP and showrunner Prentice Penny, who wrote and is directing the pic for Netflix.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. producer Datari Turner is producing this project with Forge Media’s Chris Pollack, Mandalay Pictures’ Jason Michael Berman, Argent Pictures’ Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens, and Ben Renzo, as well as Penny. Patrick Raymond and Veronica Nickel will serve as exec producers while, Argent partners Drew Brees, Tony Parker, Michael Finley, and Derrick Brooks are co-exec producers.

Uncorked follows a young man, fueled by his love of wine, who strives to become a master sommelier while dealing with his father’s expectations that he’ll take over the family barbecue business.

Filming is slated to begin November 10 with production set to take place in Memphis, Tennessee and Paris, France. Co-producers are Jamie Moore and Will Raynor.

Vance is an Emmy winner for his performance as Johnnie Cochran in FX’s The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The WME repped actor will soon be seen opposite Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges in Peter Hedges’ drama Ben Is Back.

Nash, who also holds a Daytime Emmy win for her hosting stint on Style Network’s Clean House, will reprise her role as Desna when Claws returns for a third season and also has a supporting role in Netflix’s upcoming Central Park Five series from Ava DuVernay. She’s repped by WME, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

Repped by Anonymous and WME, Athie’s recent credits include Patti Cake$, The Circle, and the Elizabeth Olsen-led Facebook series Sorry for Your Loss. He can currently be seen in Sony’s Gary Hart biopic The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman.

Penny, who has worked on shows including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, ABC’s Happy Endings, and UPN’s Girlfriends, is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.