ABC dominated Wednesday night, topping all six half hours in total viewers and in the demo, with its three- hour telecast of The 52nd Annual CMA Awards (2.1 demo rating, 10.1 million viewers) which was the night’s No. 1 TV program.

While delivering ABC’s highest rating on any night this season with entertainment programming, and its best non-sports performance on the night in just over a year, the music awards franchise’s 52nd annual ceremony was its lowest rated broadcast ever. The CMA’s dove 34% in the demo and 4.2 million viewers (30%) in total viewers compared to last year. Prior lowest-ever came in 2016 (2.9, 12.495M).

Despite the drops, the CMA Awards took a toll on some of the competition.

That includes all three CBS shows – Survivor (1.4, 7.19M), SEAL Team (0.8, 5.18M) and Criminal Minds (0.7, 4.50M) – as well as Fox’s Empire (1.4, 4.90M), and NBC’s Chicago P.D. (1.0, 6.01M).

Breaking even were NBC’s Chicago Med (1.2, 7.48M) and Chicago Fire (1.3, 7.29M), Fox’s Star (1.1, 3.70M) and CW’s Riverdale (0.4, 1.24M) and All American (0.3, 660K).

Chicago’s Med and Fire were the two most watched non-CMA shows of the night.

ABC (2.1, 10.06M) followed by Fox (1.3, 4.30M) in the demo and NBC (1.2, 6.93M) in total viewers. CBS (1.0, 5.62M) ranked No. 3 in overall audience. CW (0.3, 950K) followed.