EXCLUSIVE: Famous astrophysicist/TV personality Neil deGrasse Tyson has come under scrutiny as two more women have accused the Cosmos host of sexual misconduct. In light of the new allegations, the networks and producers behind the Emmy-winning Cosmos reboot are vowing to look into the matter.

“The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” the producers of the show said in a statement to Deadline. “The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.”

Following the acclaim the 2014 revival of the classic Carl Sagan docuseries received, Fox and National Geographic ordered a second installment with Tyson returning as host. It is slated to premiere March 3.

“We have only just become aware of the recent allegations regarding Neil deGrasse Tyson,” the two networks said in a statement to Deadline. “We take these matters very seriously and we are reviewing the recent reports.”

The action follows a report by David McAfee, in which Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Bucknell University, claimed that Tyson groped her at an after-party following a meeting of the American Astronomical Society in 2009, while Tyson’s former assistant Ashley Watson said she was forced to quit her job over his inappropriate sexual advances.

The two women join musician Tchiya Amet, who a year ago accused Tyson of raping her while both were grad students. In a recent interview, she revealed additional details about the alleged incident.