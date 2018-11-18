For those anxiously awaiting China Rich Girlfriend–the follow-up to the Warner Bros. smash-hit Crazy Rich Asians, according to Constance Wu, it may take a while, due to director Jon M. Chu’s schedule.

“I don’t know much about the production side of things,” Wu said at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday. “But I know that Jon wants to direct the next one, and all next year he’s directing In The Heights.”

Wu also said she wasn’t sure if the plan was to follow the next two books in Kevin Kwan’s bestselling series.

However, she may be kept very busy with other things in the meantime. While the fifth season of her ABC show Fresh Off the Boat is currently airing, Wu is in contention for the upcoming Jennifer Lopez stripper film, based on the New York magazine article ‘The Hustlers at Scores’. Recently jettisoned by Annapurna, the project landed at STX, and while there were reports that Wu was already attached to the film before the sale, she said in fact, she’s still considering the role.

“I met the director of that movie,” Wu said, “and I really liked it. I liked the script, and I liked the director.” After telling a friend about the possible role, she was surprised when the friend called her some time later to congratulate her, having seen the news she was attached. “It was news to me,” she said. “It’s still something I’m thinking about. That whole news thing was kind of premature. It’s a great story. It’s about these strippers who find these Wall Street douchebags, and fleece them out of their money, and they got away with it for a while.”

Wu also discussed how the financial security that came from her role of Jessica Huang on Fresh Off The Boat has given her the freedom and the platform to speak out. When it came to her Twitter criticism of Casey Affleck’s Oscar nomination following accusations of sexual harassment even before the advent of #MeToo or Time’s Up, or Scarlett Johansson’s role in Ghost in the Shell, Wu said, “Part of the reason I said that stuff was no one was saying it [then], and that really f**king pissed me off.”

But, she added, she is not interested in taking down any individuals with her commentary. “I’m always trying to make it about the system and not the person,” she said. “If you read my Tweets you’ll see that. With the Casey Affleck thing…I was saying that the Academy should engage in the responsible curation of the nominees.”

While waiting to see the success of Crazy Rich Asians gave Wu “a lot of emotional anxiety,” she said she wasn’t concerned about how it would be received. “I knew there was a grossly underserved audience hungry for content, and the fact that it had been 25 years [since the last all-Asian cast studio film, The Joy Luck Club], was kind of built-in press, so I knew people were going to go and see it.”