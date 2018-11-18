Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice may interview for head coach of the Cleveland Browns, according to an ESPN report.

If Rice actually moves forward, she would be the first woman to interview for an NFL head coaching job. The league currently has three women in assistant coaching positions, but none in key coordinator roles that would merit consideration as a head coach.

Rice is reportedly a lifelong Browns fan. She would inherit a mess, as the 3-6-1 Browns have disappointed this year and are just one season removed from an 0-16 record. Head coach Hue Jackson was dismissed recently in mid-season for his failure to ignite the team despite several high draft choices in the last two years, including the number one choice in the most recent draft, quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland GM John Dorsey said last week he was open to hiring a woman for the position. Rice has also been rumored as a potential candidate for NFL Commissioner, should that job open up. Rice was Secretary of State from 2005-09 under George W. Bush and has since become a member of the College Football Playoff Committee and chairs the Commission on College Basketball.