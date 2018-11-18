UPDATE:  Condoleeza Rice will not be the next coach of the Cleveland Browns football team. The former Secretary of State responded to the ESPN story that positioned her for an interview with the struggling NFL team with a Facebook post by noting, “I’m not ready to coach.”

“On a more serious note, I do hope that the NFL will start to bring women into the coaching profession as position coaches and eventually coordinators and head coaches,” she wrote. “One doesn’t have to play the game to understand it and motivate players. But experience counts — and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.

“BTW — I’m not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a ‘prevent defense.’”

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey said Sunday that the Browns had not discussed Rice as a candidate.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

EARLIER: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice may interview for head coach of the Cleveland Browns, according to an ESPN report.

If Rice actually moves forward, she would be the first woman to interview for an NFL head coaching job. The league currently has three women in assistant coaching positions, but none in key coordinator roles that would merit consideration as a head coach.

Rice is reportedly a lifelong Browns fan. She would inherit a mess, as the 3-6-1 Browns have disappointed this year and are just one season removed from an 0-16 record. Head coach Hue Jackson was dismissed recently in mid-season for his failure to ignite the team despite several high draft choices in the last two years, including the number one choice in the most recent draft, quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland GM John Dorsey said last week he was open to hiring a woman for the position. Rice has also been rumored as a potential candidate for NFL Commissioner, should that job open up. Rice was Secretary of State from 2005-09 under George W. Bush and has since become a member of the College Football Playoff Committee and chairs the Commission on College Basketball.