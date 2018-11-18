UPDATE: Condoleeza Rice will not be the next coach of the Cleveland Browns football team. The former Secretary of State responded to the ESPN story that positioned her for an interview with the struggling NFL team with a Facebook post by noting, “I’m not ready to coach.”

“On a more serious note, I do hope that the NFL will start to bring women into the coaching profession as position coaches and eventually coordinators and head coaches,” she wrote. “One doesn’t have to play the game to understand it and motivate players. But experience counts — and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.

“BTW — I’m not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a ‘prevent defense.’”

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey said Sunday that the Browns had not discussed Rice as a candidate.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”