Bob Sauerberg, who spent 18 years at Condé Nast and became the media company’s CEO in 2016, will be leaving the company.

The move comes as traditional publishers grapple with shifts in consumer habit and ongoing digital disruption. Sauerberg’s exit is more directly tied to an effort by the company to unify its traditionally sprawling international ranks and become a more global enterprise. He will stay in his post until a search for what the company described as “a CEO with global experience” is completed.

Condé Nast, home of The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and Vogue, has been among the many traditional media players continually trimming expenses. It recently announced that Glamour would halt regular print publication to focus its efforts online.

One of Sauerberg’s major areas of concentration has been investing in the digital video efforts of Condé Nast Entertainment, which was led until last summer by former TV executive Dawn Ostroff. With the advertising climate becoming uncertain for digital video companies, Ostroff left her post to become chief content officer at Spotify. She was replaced by Oren Katzeff.

