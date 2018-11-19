Condé Nast has named Oren Katzeff president of Condé Nast Entertainment, filling the spot left vacant last summer when Dawn Ostroff took a job at Spotify as chief content officer.

Katzeff, who most recently was global head of programming for Tastemade, will oversee Condé Nast Entertainment, the studio and distribution network that produces Condé Nast’s entertainment content, as it moves into what Condé Nast CEO Bob Sauerberg calls a next phase of “digital video growth.”

Katzeff will be based in New York and report to Sauerberg. His appointment is effective December 17.

“We had incredible interest in this role from highly accomplished candidates with backgrounds ranging from traditional television and film to digital pureplays,” said Sauerberg in announcing the hire today, “but Oren stood out because of his unique insight, ability to create addictive content, and innovative operational expertise.”

Before joining Tastemade, Katzeff was head of global marketing and audience development at ZEFR (previously MovieClips.com), and was SVP and General Manager at Demand Entertainment, a division of Demand Media. From 2000-2007, he had senior exec positions at Yahoo! Media, striking deals with Twentieth Century Fox, MTV, MGM Studios, ABC News and Paramount, among other partners.

“Condé Nast has a long history of building iconic brands and entertaining its audience with amazing storytelling,” said Katzeff. “I am excited about the opportunity to lead the team at such an inflection point for CNE’s growing video business, and to achieve continued greatness across the digital landscape.”

Last June, veteran TV exec Dawn Ostroff left Condé Nast Entertainment, where she’d been since 2011, to join Spotify as its Chief Content Officer. CNE’s chief operating officer Sahar Elhabashi was named as interim head.

At the food and travel video network Tastemade, Katzeff launched the brand’s first 24/7 linear channel on YouTube TV, and served as executive producer on Tastemade’s Audience Network and KCET shows, seven original series on Facebook Watch, and its first feature-length documentary Funke.

Condé Nast Entertainment produces content across premium digital video, social, virtual reality and OTT channels, as well as film and television.