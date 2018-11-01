Comedy Central is encouraging a conversation about the importance of voting in the days ahead of next week’s critical midterm election with its first voter engagement campaign. #ShouldWeVote, which launched this morning, will be featured on-air and across all social platforms in the days leading up to the November 6 election. You can check out the PSA above.

The network is encouraging fans to share the tongue-in-cheek video and tag their favorite celebrity with #ShouldWeVote.

The PSAs and other digital and linear content will direct fans to cc.com/vote which works with Rock The Vote’s page for a handy polling location look-up tool and all of the state-specific information people need to vote.