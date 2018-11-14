EXCLUSIVE: Colleen Camp, recently seen in Universal’s The House with a Clock in Its Walls, has been added to the supporting cast of Wonderland, the first feature to be adapted from Robert B. Parker’s Spenser series from Netflix, Mark Wahlberg, and Peter Berg.

Wonderland was written by Ace Atkins, who took over the series after Parker died in 2010. Sean O’Keefe wrote the screenplay which follows Spenser as he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it.

Camp will play Mara, the owner and instructor of a trucking school who takes her job very seriously. Her entire world is her classroom and she frequently bickers with Spenser (Wahlberg).

Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Post Malone, Iliza Shlesinger, and Marc Maron will also co-star opposite Wahlberg.

Neal H. Moritz is producing the project under his Original Film banner, with Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Berg via his Film 44 company. Toby Ascher and Film 44’s John Logan Pierson are serving as exec producers.

Camp’s recent credits include the Fox pilot Daddy Issues and the indie film, Women In Prison, which debuted at this year’s Tribeca fest.

She is repped by Gersh.