Docs are at it again. Music film Coldplay: A Head Full Of Dreams scored an impressive 300,000 global admissions and box office of more than $3.5M from a one night engagement yesterday (Nov 14).

Trafalgar Releasing’s film was distributed in 70 countries and scored the number one box office spot in the Netherlands, number two in the UK, Australia and Italy and number five position in the U.S. It is the top-performing event release for a rock music film in 2018. The release was in collaboration with Coldplay’s management team at Warner Music, Parlophone and Dave Holmes Management.

Mat Whitecross’s (Supersonic) film, which played in 2,650 theaters, charts Coldplay’s journey from humble origins to stadium-filling superstardom and includes backstage footage from recent tour A Head Full of Dreams as well as archive footage, performances and interviews.

Potent event cinema specialist Trafalgar scored recent UK success with Peter Jackson’s The Shall Not Grow Old and will tonight globally release Burn The Stage: The Movie, about K-Pop sensation, BTS.