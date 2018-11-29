You have been the last of Marc Lamont Hill on CNN; the cable news network has fired the Temple University professor after delivering a speech at the United Nations in which he used an expression used as a dog whistle by Hamas and other anti-Israel terror groups.
“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” CNN said in a statement.
Speaking at the United Nations, Hill said Wednesday, “We have an opportunity to not just offer solidarity in words but to commit to political action, grass-roots action, local action and international action that will give us what justice requires and that is a free Palestine from the river to the sea.”
“We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it,” he continued. “We must advocate and promote nonviolence at every opportunity,” and advocated for “the right of an occupied people” to defend themselves “in the face of state violence and ethnic cleansing.”
Critics, including the Anti-Defamation League, blasted Hill’s remarks, saying “from the river to the sea” has been used by anti-Israel terror groups to dog whistle replacing Israel with a Palestine stretching from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
Hill disputes the characterization in a long Twitter series that included: