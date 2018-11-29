You have been the last of Marc Lamont Hill on CNN; the cable news network has fired the Temple University professor after delivering a speech at the United Nations in which he used an expression used as a dog whistle by Hamas and other anti-Israel terror groups.

“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” CNN said in a statement.

Speaking at the United Nations, Hill said Wednesday, “We have an opportunity to not just offer solidarity in words but to commit to political action, grass-roots action, local action and international action that will give us what justice requires and that is a free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

“We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it,” he continued. “We must advocate and promote nonviolence at every opportunity,” and advocated for “the right of an occupied people” to defend themselves “in the face of state violence and ethnic cleansing.”

Critics, including the Anti-Defamation League, blasted Hill’s remarks, saying “from the river to the sea” has been used by anti-Israel terror groups to dog whistle replacing Israel with a Palestine stretching from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

Hill disputes the characterization in a long Twitter series that included:

Yesterday, I gave a speech at the UN in which I critiqued Israel’s polices and practices toward Palestinians. It’s baffling how people are not responding to the critique, but instead responding to things I didn’t actually say. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

In my speech, I talked about the need to return to the pre-1967 borders, to give full rights to Palestinian citizens of Israel, and to allow right of return. No part of this is a call to destroy Israel. It’s absurd on its face. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

I believe in full rights for all citizens. I believe in safety for all citizens. I believe in self-determination for all citizens. This is not an anti-Semitic position. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

Unfortunately, we are in a moment where any critique of the Israeli government is called anti-Semitic. Any call for Palestinian freedom is seen as an attempt to diminish Israel freedom. This does not have to be, nor should it be, the case. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

I concluded my remarks with a call to free Palestine from river to sea. This means that all areas of historic Palestine —e.g., West Bank, Gaza, Israel— must be spaces of freedom, safety, and peace for Palestinians. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

Anyone who studies the region, or the history of Palestinian nationalism, knows that “river to sea” has been, and continues to be, a phrase used by many factions, ideologies, movements, and politicians. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

The phrase dates back to at least the middle of the British Mandate and has never been the exclusive province of a particular ideological camp. The idea that this is a Hamas phrase is simply untrue. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

It’s also ABSURD and illogical to suggest that a speech that explicitly called for redrawing borders and granting full citizenship for Palestinians IN Israel was also calling for its destruction. People either didn’t listen to the speech or they’re being dishonest. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination. I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice. I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018